Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the August 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 881,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,742. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $35.58.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

