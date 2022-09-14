Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 162,869 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 1.06% of Cerus worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 65,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cerus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,276,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Cerus by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 326,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at $884,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,386. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $708.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

