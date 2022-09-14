CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Stock Price Up 7.3%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 46,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,234,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFVI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

