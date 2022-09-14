CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Stock Price Up 7.3%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 46,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,234,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90.
CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.
