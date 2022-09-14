CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW) Short Interest Down 83.7% in August

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

CFFEW stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07.

