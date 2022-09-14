CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,520,651 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 10,280.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520,651 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 4.14% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $609,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ITM traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 64,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.27. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $51.84.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

