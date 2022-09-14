CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,824,766 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6,088.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Coca-Cola worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,444 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.73. 454,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,000,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $262.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

