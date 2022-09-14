CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.53% of Nucor worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Nucor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $204,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded down $13.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,662. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

