CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $120,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6,806.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 140,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,836.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.68. 8,767,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

