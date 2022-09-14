CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10,852.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Cowa LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,448 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 634,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VNQ traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.93. The company had a trading volume of 219,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,055. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.