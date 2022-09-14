CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $52,000 Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 6,557.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270,317 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.63% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. 17,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.