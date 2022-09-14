CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $181,000 in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF accounts for 0.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.53% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNRG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the first quarter worth $185,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 99,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

RNRG traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. 6,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,785. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99.

