Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.54

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.54 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 9.26 ($0.11). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 9.80 ($0.12), with a volume of 10,739 shares trading hands.

Chaarat Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

