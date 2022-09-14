ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECOM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $47,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,501 shares in the company, valued at $499,574.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,750 shares of company stock worth $145,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 47,159 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 180,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 86,274 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 803,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 367,604 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

