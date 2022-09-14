ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up to $17.54

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.54, but opened at $18.10. ChargePoint shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 47,038 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

ChargePoint Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at $402,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,912,796 shares of company stock worth $26,353,103. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 767,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 278,111 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

