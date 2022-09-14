Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Down 81.4% in August

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the August 15th total of 140,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 243,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,773. The company has a market cap of $86.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

