Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NYSE:CMCM opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.15. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

