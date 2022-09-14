Chelsea Counsel Co. Decreases Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,305 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,196.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Shares of CMP stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $38.96. 25,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.40. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

