Chelsea Counsel Co. Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises about 1.4% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $149.33.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

