Chelsea Counsel Co. Purchases 130 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Walt Disney by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,441 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $110.84. 85,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,267,572. The company has a market cap of $202.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $185.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average of $114.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.