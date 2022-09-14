Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, an increase of 382.3% from the August 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.82.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. 848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

