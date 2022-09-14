Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 122.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the second quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Stock Down 7.9 %

CMRX opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $193.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,482.40% and a negative return on equity of 171.05%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

