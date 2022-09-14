China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Short Interest Up 118.5% in August

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 118.5% from the August 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,632,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Infrastructure Construction Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHNC traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,218,117. China Infrastructure Construction has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

China Infrastructure Construction Company Profile

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. offers concierge medicine through its membership-based model in the Houston Metro area, Texas. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

