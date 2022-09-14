China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.00% and a negative net margin of 46.08%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

