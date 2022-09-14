Christopher James Ryan Buys 5,000 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) Director Christopher James Ryan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lakeland Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LAKE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,757. The company has a market capitalization of $88.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.38. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $22.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAKE. TheStreet downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lakeland Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

