Christopher James Ryan Buys 5,000 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) Director Christopher James Ryan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Lakeland Industries Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of LAKE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,757. The company has a market capitalization of $88.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.38. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $22.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on LAKE. TheStreet downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
About Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.
