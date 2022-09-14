CHS Inc. (CHSCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCN opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. CHS has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96.

Get CHS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.