CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Up 134.1% in August

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 134.1% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CHS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHSCL opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. CHS has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%.

Insider Transactions at CHS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

