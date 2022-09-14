Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.7% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $193.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.98.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

