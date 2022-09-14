Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Insider Sells $12,565.04 in Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) insider Taylor Sandison sold 18,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $12,565.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,392.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cidara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. 189,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,638. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,522.85% and a negative net margin of 239.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 302,621 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,713 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

