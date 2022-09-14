Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Declares $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 53.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $93.41 and a one year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 573.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 113,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 96,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 101.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 115,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

