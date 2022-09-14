Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.49-$3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.62 billion-$54.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.79 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.84 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 4.9 %

CSCO opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $428,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

