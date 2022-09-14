Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZFS opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.65. Citizens Financial Services has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $306.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.30.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.52% of Citizens Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

