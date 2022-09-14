Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Citizens Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. Citizens has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $21.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Citizens

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Citizens from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citizens stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,747 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Citizens as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.