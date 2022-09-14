City State Bank Acquires 150 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $343.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,345. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.