City State Bank Acquires 335 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

City State Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.40. 1,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,574. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.05.

