City State Bank Boosts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

City State Bank raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up about 0.7% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 205,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,470,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,011,000 after acquiring an additional 208,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 214,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.47.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

