City State Bank Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

City State Bank raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $76.47. 279,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,757,769. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

