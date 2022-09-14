City State Bank Has $557,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

City State Bank decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.92. 39,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,170. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

