City State Bank Has $616,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

City State Bank decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,814,730. The firm has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

