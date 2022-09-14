City State Bank Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

City State Bank grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. City State Bank owned about 0.10% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 224.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHAK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 2,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,531. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $49.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.