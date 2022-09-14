City State Bank Sells 2,248 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

City State Bank reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $77.76. 22,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $1,012,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,099. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

