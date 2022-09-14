City State Bank Sells 79 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

City State Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after buying an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.06.

Boeing stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.38. The company had a trading volume of 175,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470,341. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

