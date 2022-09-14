Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 56.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

