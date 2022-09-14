ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.68.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
