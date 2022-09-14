Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Gap Down to $16.78

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.78, but opened at $16.33. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 152,839 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

