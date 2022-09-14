CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the August 15th total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CLPS opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. CLPS Incorporation has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.86.
