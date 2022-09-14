CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the August 15th total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CLPS Incorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLPS opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. CLPS Incorporation has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.86.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.