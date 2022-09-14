CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.00

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.32, with a volume of 11178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 48,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $1,906,752.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,430,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,110,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 103.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

