Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130,428 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.50% of Coherus BioSciences worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 75.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after buying an additional 1,343,032 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 244,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,741. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

