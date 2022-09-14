Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Holdings Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.39% of Cohn Robbins worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Cohn Robbins by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,899,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after purchasing an additional 257,207 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cohn Robbins by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,965 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Cohn Robbins by 257.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,111,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins in the first quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in Cohn Robbins by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Cohn Robbins Trading Up 1.0 %

CRHC opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Cohn Robbins Company Profile

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

