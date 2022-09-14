Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a growth of 415.6% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFRUY shares. HSBC lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 3.3 %

CFRUY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,676. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

