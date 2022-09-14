Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $11,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 367,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 756,142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,633 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBS stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Separately, TheStreet cut Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

